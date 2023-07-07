Do-or-die for Kiama Knights in Group Seven derby against Gerringong Lions

It's do-or-die for Kiama Knights when they host Group Seven rugby league leaders Gerringong Lions at Kiama Showground on Sunday.
Knights coach Marc Laird conceded a loss in the local derby would effectively end Kiama's chances of playing finals football this year.
"We've put ourselves in a bit of a pickle but we just pretty much gotta win basically every game coming home. That's just the way it is," he said.
"We're up for the challenge and we'll be out there doing our best on Sunday."
Being a derby and needing to win the remaining six regular-season games is all the motivation the ninth-placed Kiama (8 points) need to get up for the clash against the Lions.
"If the boys aren't up for this one at home, we're sort of wasting our time so we don't need any extra motivation," Laird said
"But Gerringong are going really well, I think they're sitting in first, so it's a good challenge for us.
"The boys are really keen, hopefully we get a few troops back this week and we'll be out there doing our best."
The coach added that downing a quality side like the Lions would give Kiama confidence they could beat any team in the competition.
"We've sort of been pretty confident with every game that we've been in, just a few things obviously haven't gone our way with how the season's panned out,'' Laird said.
"But we think that when we play our best we can beat anyone on the day. So that's the attitude we'll be taking this weekend."
Laird's Gerringong counterpart Scott Stewart is happy with how his team is faring but knows from previous experience to expect a tough match against the Knights on Sunday.
"The best game we've probably played this year was when we played them in the first round and we only just got the win,'' he said.
''They had a chance to win at the end ... we took a bomb and they could have taken it and scored, so it should be a good game.
"They all know each other. They all went to school with each other, so they're always gonna lift and have a crack in that game."
Stewart said while he was happy the Lions were leading the competition, he was hopeful some key players would return in coming weeks.
Hayden Buchanan will miss the Kiama game as he is playing in the Australian Schoolboys tournament, while Toby Gumley-Quine, Kane Brennan and Taj Ford are injured.
"Once a few blokes come back we'll be back to full strength," he said.
"We've had a good run of late because we've simplified our play lately and are just doing what we're good at.
"We've been getting through our sets and our kick chase has improved and we've just been building off the back of that."
Meantime, Warilla-Lake South Gorillas also can ill-afford to lose when they travel to Flinders Field on Saturday to play the Stingrays.
The high-flying Jamberoo and Shellharbour also clash on Saturday, as do Berry and Milton.
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets hosts Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles on Sunday.
