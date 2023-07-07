South Coast Register
Deaths are down, but the number of cases is on the rise

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:23pm
COVID-19 deaths tally finally starts to fall
After several weeks of rising steadily, the number of people dying in NSW because of COVID-19 has finally started to fall.

