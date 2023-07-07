COVID-19 deaths tally finally starts to fall

After several weeks of rising steadily, the number of people dying in NSW because of COVID-19 has finally started to fall.
Coronavirus claimed 51 lives in the week to 4pm on Thursday, July 6 - well down on the 97 the previous week.
The death toll stood at 81 the week before, and 53 the week before that.
The latest update from NSW Health showed 4234 new COVID-19 cases detected in the week, up from 3356 the previous week.
That included 314 new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District - 103 detected through PCR testing and 211 via rapid antigen tests.
The previous week there were 248 local cases, including only 109 positive RATs.
When the figures were collated 1075 COVID-19 patients were being treated in the state's hospitals, including 21 in intensive care.
