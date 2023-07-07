This weekend's clash between the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks and Illaroo Kangaroos, isn't just any ordinary regular season clash.
Sides will be competing for something bigger than just the three points.
This Saturday, July 8, is the annual 'Toss Aulsebrook Memorial Shield' held between the Sharks and Kangaroos, in honour of the man himself who played an important role for both clubs during his time in Shoalhaven football.
The annual event started back in 2017, organised by "Toss's" daughters in honour of their late father and his contributions to football in the region.
It is an important game in general between the two sides, the Kangaroos have slipped one spot down the standings following their tough loss to Milton and need to rebound to hold down their top four positioning.
For the Sharks, they have bounced back from an uneven start, winning two-in-a-row to inch ever closer back to the top four of the competition.
Not only does the match act as remembrance for "Toss" but it also raises money for BeyondBlue.
"The game definitely means more than a standard game due to the crowd size, the memorial shield trophy and the overall significance and message behind the day," Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said.
Shark's Alex Morrison echoed a similar sentiment to Strand, "It's a game that unites both teams. We want to win but it's about more than just the game. The day itself means a lot to us."
Both teams are in form coming into the clash, which is a positive sign for the quality football we can expect for the weekend.
"Last weekend was some of the best football we've played for awhile, so if we can play like that again there's every chance we can beat any team despite losing last Saturday," Strand said.
"We're a young team and it has taken some time to gel," Morrison said of the Shark's growth.
"We've also adjusted our formation in the middle and we seem to be getting more comfortable in our roles."
There is a lot each side needs to account for this weekend, and the hunger for a win is evident for both teams.
"A key factor has been our squads' ability to overcome adversity and push on as a team," Strand said.
"Heads are a physical team and strong in the air, we have to watch out on set plays."
Morrison noted the potent attack of Illaroo as something the Sharks will need to heavily key in on.
"They have a number of goal-scoring threats and they always lift a gear playing at home. It will be a competitive match," he said.
"Illaroo is a good litmus test for our season. There is a rivalry but it's a friendly rivalry for the most part."
The Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks and Illaroo Kangaroos will kick off at Sharman Park on Saturday, July 8 at 3:30pm.
