Fast-food Mexican for breakfast, lunch or dinner - it's days away from becoming a reality in Nowra.
Guzman y Gomez is set to open its Princes Hwy drive-thru on Thursday, July 13.
Eager customers can get their hands on free coffee, and $5 burritos and burrito bowls to mark opening day.
The store will also host a live Mariachi band for its celebrations.
READ MORE:
The bright yellow store is the latest major chain to set up shop in Nowra; it's among several in the GYG franchise to pop up on the South Coast, where the chain is growing rapidly.
New franchisees Marcela and Ernesto Soler are at the helm, along with sons Gus and Lucas.
The Solers said they're confident the restaurant will be a huge success: they can already see the massive appetite for Mexican fast food, and jobs in the community.
"GYG is passionate about using real ingredients and flavours to make authentic food and we share the same passion. We're excited to introduce the community to our food and know that GYG Nowra drive-thru will be an absolute hit," Mr and Mrs Soler said.
"We've hired locals to join the team at GYG Nowra and are still interviewing and hiring."
Nowra's Guzman y Gomez drive-thru store will be slinging burritos, tacos, and more from 7am-10pm.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.