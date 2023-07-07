South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The countdown is on: Nowra's fast-food Mexican drive-thru Guzamn y Gomez poised to open in July

Updated July 7 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fast-food Mexican chain Guzman Y Gomez is just days away from opening its Nowra drive-thru outlet. Picture by Robert Peet.
Fast-food Mexican chain Guzman Y Gomez is just days away from opening its Nowra drive-thru outlet. Picture by Robert Peet.

Fast-food Mexican for breakfast, lunch or dinner - it's days away from becoming a reality in Nowra.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.