South Coast Register
Home/Community
Things to Do

Photo gallery: Nowra is alive with The Sound of Music, from Albatross Musical Theatre Company

Updated July 7 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra's own von Trapp children: Harmony Dyer (Leisl), Lachlan Saba (Friedrich), Annabelle Mason (Louisa), Rylee Williams (Kurt), Miranda Danswan (Brigitta), Ahliya Pavitt (Marta), and Maia Williams (Gretl). Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Nowra's own von Trapp children: Harmony Dyer (Leisl), Lachlan Saba (Friedrich), Annabelle Mason (Louisa), Rylee Williams (Kurt), Miranda Danswan (Brigitta), Ahliya Pavitt (Marta), and Maia Williams (Gretl). Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

"We all remember the first time we saw Julie Andrews spinning across the mountainside."

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.