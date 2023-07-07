"We all remember the first time we saw Julie Andrews spinning across the mountainside."
As Albatross Musical Theatre gears up to premiere The Sound of Music on Friday night (July 7), director Olivia Corish's words ring true.
"My vision is to bring that [nostalgia] back for everybody," she added.
"It's a traditional show, but it's a really exciting one and I can't wait for people to come and see it."
A passionate, talented cast and crew is bringing the classic to life, led by a cast of local theatre stars.
Take a look at the spectacular show:
The enchanting Jane McIntosh stars as Maria.
By day, Ms McIntosh is teaching music and drama at Nowra Anglican College.
She's no stranger to the local stage, with roughly 15 years of AMTC productions under her belt
She will be joined on stage by Oliver Gait as Captain Von Trapp.
In another lifetime Mr Gait performed on stages all over the world, touring the UK with classic musical South Pacific and navigating the globe as a singer on a cruise ship.
These days, he can often be found building sets for all of AMTC's productions - though he did make a notable appearance in 2018's Les Misérables.
As for the many Von Trapp children, expect to a brigade of familiar young faces:
Also dotting the constellation of professional theatre stars is Karen Tayler-Hall as Elsa Shraeder, and Nicholle McNiece as Mother Abbess.
Ms McNiece is a professional opera singer and singing teacher, who has performed and taught all over the world.
Having recently moved to Nowra, The Sound of Music will be her local debut.
Ms Tayler-Hall is back home in Nowra, after working 15 years in the UK as a director of music, and playing countless musical theatre roles on the side.
Her theatrical resume is extensive, and includes the Cheltenham Operatic and Dramatic Society, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orange Regional Conservatorium, and several community theatres.
She's coming full circle with 2023's production. Back in 1994, Ms Tayler-Hall was in AMTC's first production of The Sound of Music.
AMTC's breakout star Jesse Rixon is back for his third local production, playing Rolf, the romantic interest for Leisl; dynamic newcomer Ben Martin also returns for the leading role of Max Detweiller.
Martin's performance is hot on the heels of a leading role in last year's Mamma Mia, and a spot in Annie (2022).
AMTC's The Sound of Music will have a six-show run at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Dates and times are:
For tickets, visit www.shoalhavenentrtainment.com.au
