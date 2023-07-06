The Shoalhaven Mariners exploded for a dominant win over a shorthanded Northern Pirates squad.
Mariners starting pitcher Matt Calderon performed well having three up three down in the first innings, with the Mariners scored three runs in the period.
In the second innings Pirates managed three consecutive hits scoring their only runs of the game.
Bottom of the second Mariners had a good hitting innings with six safe hits, four of those being multi base hits.
Unfortunately from there it went down hill for Pirates, loosing another player to injury.
Mariners Nick Soulos was nice enough to fill in to help the shorthanded Pirates out. This did not take away the high quality batting from the entire Mariners team, having a massive 23 hits for the game.
The game resulted in a high score win to the Shoalhaven Mariners as they walked off the field victorious 20-2.
Stand out hit of the day came from Matt Calderon hitting a home run bomb over right field fence.
Triple hits went to Austin Raymond and Bruce Jones, Doubles going to Kaylsta Palmer, Zac Douglas (two), Greg Turner and Mackenzie Mannix.
Singles to Austin Raymond, Kaylsta Palmer, Zac Douglas, Greg Turner (2), Leith Grant(3), Matt Calderon (two), Andrew Pearson (two), Bruce Jones (two) and Mackenzie Mannix.
Leith Grant did a great job in the catchers position, while Matt Calderon completed a full games pitching duties with 61 pitches 37 strikes with 2 strikeouts.
The fifth grade side Mariners tried hard but couldn't overcome an impressive attack from the Pirates.
Pirates took advantage of the Mariners rookie pitcher on the mound, bringing in eight runs in the period.
In response the Mariners top of the line up had some nice hits, bringing in two of their own. The second innings Mariners contained the runs, with the Pirates only managing three runs.
Unfortunately the Mariners were unable to score any runs.
The rest of the game was a similar affair to the first two innings with the Pirates having some good hitting, bringing runs steadily across the plate throughout the game. Mariners slowly added to their scoreline.
Stand out player in the field for Mariners was Nicholas Soulos, fielding at short stop for the first time, doing a great job, making some nice outs. Greg Turner had a great day with the bat for Mariners having three hits from three at bats, all going out to leftfield. Kaylsta Palmer backed both pitchers well in the catchers position.
Northern Pirates took the win 19-7.
