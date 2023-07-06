South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Octopus steals a GoPro in Jervis Bay's pristine waters

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 6 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young man has had an unusual brush with an armed robber with a difference.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.