"I feel like Berry chose me," Ross Hobson says of his life here.
The long-time local pharmacist is retiring this July, after 37 years at the helm - and he's leaving a legacy of care and love behind him.
Because to him, the job is about so much more than handing over medicines.
Reflecting on his decades in the Berry Pharmacy, his adopted home town and everyone he's met along the way, he's understandably emotional.
After all, it's a bittersweet occasion.
Mr Hobson has cared for the community from cradle to grave - quite literally - and he is immensely passionate about the people of Berry.
"When I take my dog for a walk, we often go up to the cemetery. When I walk around there, I see all these people who I knew, who are up there now," Mr Hobson said.
"You remember the young ones who have passed away, or their parents and grandparents - they're all up there.
"It's satisfying to know you've looked after them for a long time."
Having arrived from New Zealand in 1980, Mr Hobson spent several years working in Wollongong and Nowra pharmacies.
Then, Berry chose him.
He was offered the chance to buy the local pharmacy, and took it with both hands.
There have been countless changes and challenges over the years: from keeping up with endless changes to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, to introducing computers and even dispensing robots.
And then there was the infamous renovations of his old shop front.
Turning a heritage building - once drapery and also a café - into a pharmacy was no mean feat. Only now, decades later, can Mr Hobson can look back and laugh about that chaotic and stressful time.
Looking back in it all, Mr Hobson said it's almost as if he's matured with the town.
"I saw it as an opportunity to move to a little country town. I took it and really never looked back," he said.
"My values are all about serving and looking after people. I've looked after my people, my customers, and my staff - and they've looked after me.
"As the town grew, I grew too, and took the opportunities that were there."
Through the good times and the bad, there has always been plenty of love and care in the Berry Pharmacy - and not just for the tight-knit community.
There was a young lady named Sue, who was quite taken by the young, compassionate pharmacist behind the counter.
Now Mrs Sue Hobson, she said Ross' way of helping people truly captured her heart.
"When we started courting, I remember clearly him receiving news that one of his customers had died, and he cried," Mrs Hobson said.
"I remember thinking: 'this is a man with a heart - this is the man I want to be with'.
"He loves this community so much, and he's looked after generations."
Mrs Hobson is also looking forward to her husband's upcoming retirement; the pair have plans to travel, volunteer in the Berry community, and get out on the golf course more often.
As for the Berry Pharmacy, it's already in the capable hands of Clare Watts.
Mr Hobson and Mrs Watts have worked together for several years, and are equally passionate about caring for their community.
He has only good things to say about his clever and capable successor.
"One of the smartest things I ever did in the pharmacy game was to recognise Clare," Mr Hobson said.
"When Clare came to work for me, we talked about the idea of getting into partnership and then transitioning into her owning the pharmacy outright.
"She has taken the business to the next level, has a dynamic team with the clinical things they're doing, and the services they offer.
"I've left the community in good hands with Clare Watts."
And of course, all of the team members who keep the pharmacy running.
"Over the years I have been very lucky to have the kind of staff that I've had around me," Mr Hobson added.
"They have really made my journey, and my time in pharmacy very special; they know their stuff and they're committed to caring for people.
"In this business it's all about caring - and I think that's been a really special thing, being a part of the community.
"Thank you so much to everyone."
Mr Hobson's last day at Berry Pharmacy will be on Tuesday, July 25.
Want to wish him well in retirement? Be sure to drop in just before closing time.
