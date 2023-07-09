South Coast Register
Home/Community
Our People

Berry Pharmacist Ross Hobson is retiring - he's been caring for the community for 37 years

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Hobson is retiring from Berry Pharmacy after nearly four decades - though the community is in capable hands with successor Clare Watts. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Ross Hobson is retiring from Berry Pharmacy after nearly four decades - though the community is in capable hands with successor Clare Watts. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

"I feel like Berry chose me," Ross Hobson says of his life here.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.