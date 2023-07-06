While it has been a magical season for the Shoalhaven Rugby Club, last weekend's NAIDOC round match against Bowral meant a lot more to the team than just another game.
Held at Shoalhaven Rugby Park on Saturday, July 1, the Shoalies secured a 55-0 win to keep their undefeated season alive, while donning special edition NAIDOC round jerseys designed by artist and former Shoalies player, Scott H A Webby.
The jerseys, according to Webby, were designed to represent "our connection through totems and spirit from bush to salt water, the journey of our animal spirits, and our connection with our hands now to Earth."
"It also showcases learning circles which shows our knowledge and respect, along with the coming together of different people to the rugby club."
The day began with a special opening ceremony by Gadhungal Marring, before the Shoalies kicked off and put forth a dominating display against Bowral.
Reflecting on the day, Shoalies' workhorse and one of the brains behind the original event, Steven Brandon said it was absolutely "special".
"It was really good to see everyone putting in for the jersey, it showed how much it means to some of the boys and how much they are willing to put in for each other," he said.
"Seeing the amount of respect for the day and the accomplishments of Aboriginal people during the welcome to country and the dancing and such, it was great to see everyone being very respectful."
Brandon said putting on the jersey and running out on the field with his brothers Kieran and Mark is like nothing else and only makes him want to play harder.
"It means the world to me honestly," he said.
"Knowing that all the people I grew up with are backing me and my brothers, and wearing this Indigenous jersey is incredible."
The quality of the Shoalhaven club both on and off the field is what has kept bringing Brandon and his brothers back to the team.
He said the level of respect and camaraderie in all levels of the club makes the Shoalies so special.
"It's great week in and week out, if you put on the Indigenous jersey, or any Shoals jersey for that matter and put your heart out there for the boys, they are going to give it back to you tenfold."
"There's just something about this club, there is a mutual respect."
Brandon said the Webby designed jerseys are a further indication of the far-reaching impact the grassroots club has.
"Webby has moved away from the area now, but he loves the club and you can see that love through the jersey," he said.
"I've been a part of the club since I was a junior, so to have the club support us and have a NAIDOC celebration like we had on the weekend is just amazing."
The Shoalies (10-0) will look to keep the undefeated streak going this weekend, Saturday July 8, in a clash with second place Avondale (8-1) at Avondale Rugby Club.
That match kicks off at 3:00pm.
