South Coast MP Liza Butler refutes Gareth Ward claims about travel card axing

Updated July 6 2023 - 10:30am, first published 10:07am
South Coast MP Liza Butler says new applications for seniors travel cards are on pause, but existing cards are still fully usable.
South Coast MP Liza Butler has rebuked claims by Kiama MP Gareth Ward that seniors travel cards are being axed.

