South Coast MP Liza Butler has rebuked claims by Kiama MP Gareth Ward that seniors travel cards are being axed.
"The Member for Kiama is advising people that the Regional Seniors Travel Card will be axed from Friday - this is not correct," Ms Butler said.
Ms Butler said the travel card program was a four-year trial that ended in the 2023 financial year, but existing cards could be used until the expiry date printed on the card.
In a press release dated July 4, Mr Ward claimed that the Minns Labor state government was axing the card starting on July 7.
"Mean Minns said he would 'roll over' cost of living measure before the election," Mr Ward said.
"Now in government, he's cutting important cost of living measures. Mean Minns says one thing in opposition, but does another thing in government."
However, Ms Butler refutes those claims.
"What the government is doing is putting a hold on new applications while issues with the Travel card are fully investigated. This will not affect seniors in NSW who already hold a regional seniors travel card."
Ms Butler said some of the Labor concerns around the current iteration of the program was that the cards did not differentiate between purchases at service stations, such as cigarettes, takeaway food and, in some instances, alcohol.
Mr Ward said those concerns were an insult to the older population.
"It's terribly insulting that Mean Minns thinks our seniors are using the card to buy cigarettes and lollies. Using these examples reflects on this government's attitude towards our seniors," he said.
Ms Butler said there were other concerns about inequity in eligibility for the cards, while some financial institutions were also adding charges for the use of the cards.
"The previous Liberal Government has left the taxpayers of NSW with the largest ever debt - $187.5 billion. It is irresponsible decisions and the lack of accountability in key areas such as the Seniors Travel card that have contributed to this massive debt," Ms Butler said.
"Currently, to be eligible for the card the current income cut-off point for a couple is $3,940 per fortnight and the assets cut-off point is $1,171,00 and does not include the family home".
"The Minns Government is committed to ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community are supported - but we must ensure that the money is being spent wisely and that there is value for dollar, and I am proud to be part of a government that is accountable and is looking at every budget item line-by-line to ensure that the people in NSW that really need assistance get it".
Ms Butler accused Mr Ward of being previously engaged with the Liberal Government that she said was responsible for the ballooning debt.
"[It is a] massive debt that the Minns Government has inherited and must fix," she said.
