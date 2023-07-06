Community theatre is getting a surge of star power.
A stellar line up of musical professionals will grace the stage in The Sound of Music - the latest from Albatross Musical Theatre Company.
Pro performers Oliver Gait, Karen Tayler-Hall and Nicholle McNiece, along with music teacher Jane McIntosh, have forged careers on stages across Australia and the world.
But now, they've put roots down in the Shoalhaven, and are volunteering their talents to the local theatre.
READ MORE:
Each jumped at the chance to join The Sound of Music.
Oliver Gait stars as Captain von Trapp; in another lifetime he performed on stages all over the world, touring the UK with classic musical South Pacific and navigating the globe as a singer on a cruise ship.
These days, he can often be found building sets for all of AMTC's productions - though he did make a notable appearance in 2018's Les Misérables.
Mr Gait said he simply had to step up for such a beloved show.
"I love The Sound of Music, and there are certain roles that you just have to go for," he said.
'It's great to be back on stage again."
Mr Gait is certainly in talented company, with Jane McIntosh as leading lady Maria Rainer.
By day, Ms McIntosh is teaching music and drama at Nowra Anglican College.
She's no stranger to the local stage, with roughly 15 years of AMTC productions under her belt
The role of Maria is known as a challenging one, with so many songs to learn and high notes to hit - though Ms McIntosh said she's embracing it.
"I wondered whether I could do it, but I'm super glad that I did, because it's been an absolute joy, she said.
"I've really enjoyed singing the repertoire.
"I haven't actually sang the soprano stuff for Albatross in a long time, so it's really nice to be singing... and it feels really good for my voice.
"It's been a fun challenge, for sure."
Also dotting the constellation of professional theatre stars is Karen Tayler-Hall as Elsa Shraeder, and Nicholle McNiece as Mother Abbess.
Ms McNiece is a professional opera singer and singing teacher, who has performed and taught all over the world.
Having recently moved to Nowra, The Sound of Music will be her local debut.
Ms Tayler-Hall is back home in Nowra, after working 15 years in the UK as a director of music, and playing countless musical theatre roles on the side.
Her theatrical resume is extensive, and includes the Cheltenham Operatic and Dramatic Society, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Orange Regional Conservatorium, and several community theatres.
She's coming full circle with 2023's production. Back in 1994, Ms Tayler-Hall was in AMTC's first production of The Sound of Music.
Of course, the cast wouldn't be compete without local rising star Ben Martin.
While he's a relative newcomer to theatre, he's already delighted local audiences in recent productions of Annie and Mamma Mia.
AMTC's The Sound of Music will have a six-show run at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Dates and times are:
For tickets, visit www.shoalhavenentrtainment.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.