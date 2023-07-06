South Coast Register
Home/Community
Our People

The Sound of Music: meet the pro performers behind Albatross Musical Theatre Company's latest

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 6 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane McIntosh and Oliver Gate star as Maria and Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, by Albatross Musical Theatre Company. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Jane McIntosh and Oliver Gate star as Maria and Captain von Trapp in The Sound of Music, by Albatross Musical Theatre Company. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

Community theatre is getting a surge of star power.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.