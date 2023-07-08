South Coast Register
Home/News/Health

Why Maddie is willing to spend $100,000 on overseas surgery for endometriosis

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 9 2023 - 9:19am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele plans to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele plans to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

It will cost almost $100,000 for Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.