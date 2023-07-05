Accessible family living

If you are looking for a renovated family home that has all the modern comforts, this is the property for you.
With the added bonus of internal and external fixtures, there is flexibility and safety for the elderly or family members with a disability to live comfortably.
"Not only is this property warm and welcoming, it really lends itself to multi-generational family living," said Karen Tsolakis, real estate agent.
You will love the new, spacious bathrooms with wide, open showers, polished floorboards to the dining room and study, and the three carpeted bedrooms.
The functional kitchen has plenty of cupboard and bench space.
Surrounded by trees, the property affords privacy and a lovely, leafy outlook. The great, fully fenced, level backyard is perfect for children.
Enjoy year round barbecues and outdoor living spent on the rear covered pergola.
There is ample off-street parking behind the remote-controlled electric gate, plus a single lock-up garage.
The home includes gas heating in the lounge room plus reverse cycle air-conditioning.
This cosy property is nestled in a peaceful and leafy street, only a few minutes away from the local shopping complex. It is also a convenient five minute drive to the heart of Nowra.
