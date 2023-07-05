South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Volunteers involved in hundreds of rescue missions on the South Coast

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 5 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue volunteers on the South Coast have been involved in hundreds of missions during the past year. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue volunteers on the South Coast have been involved in hundreds of missions during the past year. Picture supplied.

Marine Rescue volunteers across the South Coast have contributed to the organisation completing a record year of rescue missions throughout the state.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.