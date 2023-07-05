Marine Rescue volunteers across the South Coast have contributed to the organisation completing a record year of rescue missions throughout the state.
From July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the service's 3300 volunteers were involved in 4,567 rescue missions, compared to 4,251 in 2020/21.
They included 160 at Port Kembla, 115 each at Jervis Bay and Batemans Bay, and 68 for the Shoalhaven unit.
"Rescues for the past 12 months are up around 7.5 per cent on our previous busiest record set in the year 2020/2021," said Marine Rescue Commissioner Alex Barrell.
"Our volunteers safely returned over 10,000 boaters to shore during the 22/23 financial year.
"Their commitment to keeping boaters safe on NSW waterways and in some cases during extremely challenging conditions has been exemplary," Commissioner Barrell said.
Emergency responses for the financial year were up by 12 per cent on the previous year.
Fishing was the main activity at the time of incidents over the past 12 months while mechanical failure, flat batteries and running out of fuel were the most common reasons for seeking assistance.
"Boaters need to remember that mechanical and fuel issues can lead to dangerous situations becoming life-threatening, it is vital that boaters check and service their vessels often," Commissioner Barrell said.
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 250,123 radio calls over the financial year with a large portion managed by the State Communications Centre at Belrose.
"Marine Rescue radio operators have managed a large volume of traffic over the last 12 months.
"This is a testament to their skill and professionalism, keeping boaters safe on the water," the Commissioner said.
Commissioner Barrell also confirmed that Marine Rescue NSW experienced its busiest June on record with 315 rescues, a third of which were emergency situations.
