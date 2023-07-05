The 2023 Arty Farty Party officially kicked off the school holiday period with hundreds making their way to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre for a day jampacked with a variety of fun events.
The event started 10am Saturday, with local First Nations artists Gadhungal Murring performing a smoking ceremony for the gathering crowd.
The group also later performed a corroboree and shared some ancient memories in a storytelling session.
The Arty Farty Party was curated to children between the ages of 3-12 and was centered around introducing the younger demographic of the region to the arts world through an interactive experience.
While the whole Entertainment Centre both inside and out were lined with activities for attendees, the highlight of the day was centered around the shows that were on offer.
Some of the shows included; Mem Fox's classic children's book, Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, which was brought to life by talented actors with mesmerizing music performed live by the Australian Chamber Orchestra.
Along with, The Listies, a popular kids comedy group, kept the crowds thoroughly entertained with supersonic gags, ninja pirate aliens and hilarious silliness in Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark.
The event was a collaboration between Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, and Shoalhaven Libraries.
