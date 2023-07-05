South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Anna Da Silva Chen and Lee Chen to perform at Gerringong Music Club

Updated July 5 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Da Silva Chen has been performing at the Gerringong Music Club since she was a student and returns in July as one of Australia's most reputable violinists. Picture supplied.
Anna Da Silva Chen has been performing at the Gerringong Music Club since she was a student and returns in July as one of Australia's most reputable violinists. Picture supplied.

Gerringong Music Club and friends can look forward to a great afternoon of wonderful music on Sunday, July 16.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.