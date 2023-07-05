Gerringong Music Club and friends can look forward to a great afternoon of wonderful music on Sunday, July 16.
Running from 2pm at Gerringong Town Hall, international performers Anna Da Silva Chen will be playing the violin and Lee Chen the piano.
The delightful program starts off with Clara Schumann, followed by Claude Debussy and finishes with Franz Schubert.
Pianist Lee Chen jumps between continents as a performer, educator, and arranger, playing music that is joyful, moving, and inclusive. His playing has been described as impeccable and impressive.
Organisers said Anna is well known to Gerringong Music Club who have enjoyed her playing since she was a young student.
She has now established a reputation as one of Australia's finest and most versatile young violinists, equally at home as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.
This promises to be an outstanding concert. Doors open at Gerringong Town Hall at 1.30pm.
Tickets on sale at the concert at $30 for visitors.
Members of Gerringong Music Club, students and children are free.
Further information about the music program and Gerringong Music Club membership contact: Bobbie Miller, Music Director on 0413 967 385 or email bobbiem131@gmail.com, or visit the club's blog GerringongMusicClub.blogspot.com
