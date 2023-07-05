A celebration of the Shoalhaven's Indigenous culture drew thousands of people to the Nowra Showground for the NAIDOC family fun day.
And what a celebration it was.
It started with cultural organisation Gadhungal Murring leading a group of mostly primary school children through a series of traditional dances.
Many of the children captivating the large audience with their performance came from the Nowra and Nowra East Public Schools, where Gadhungal Murring had been running cultural awareness and education programs.
Others were former students who had gone on to high school, but still wanted to dance.
From Gadhungal Murring's energy and emotion to the beautiful harmonies of the Mudjingaal yangamba woman's choir singing in language, and many others, the entertainment simply did not stop.
Away from the main stage there was a heap tp see and do.
The St George Illawarra Dragons were among dozens of organisations that set up stalls to convey their messages to the large crowd in attendance.
While the Dragons had some footballers present, other organisations had a range activities to help gain attention, from games and colouring in through to lucky chocolate wheels and temporary tattoos.
Some activities, including helicopter flight simulators from HMAS Albatross, and traditional firemaking techniques, required a fair bit on concentration.
Others were treated with a bit more humor, such as a child saying lollipops were the key to a happy community, and the mayor should give more lollipops to improve life in the Shoalhaven.
The theme for the day was For Our Elders, and many people participating in the event spoke glowing about the leadership, wisdom and direction elders provided for the local community.
