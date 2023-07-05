South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Fiona Phillips says parental leave, child care reforms a boost for South Coast

Updated July 5 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 12:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurse Lisa Dent with her kids and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips discussing the benefits of reform to child care. Picture supplied.
Nurse Lisa Dent with her kids and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips discussing the benefits of reform to child care. Picture supplied.

Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said the Albanese Labor Government had been working hard to deliver on its federal election promises.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.