Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said the Albanese Labor Government had been working hard to deliver on its federal election promises.
Ms Phillips said further measures had come online as July rolled around.
"From 1 July, we will see many of our key promises become a reality, which is really exciting. We're seeing changes to Paid Parental Leave and Child Care, which will give families greater flexibility when they need it most," Ms Phillips said.
"Child care is the one of the biggest expenses for most families, which is why it is so important to try and take some of the pressure off the cost of child care."
She said Cheaper Child Care incentives would be a subsidy increase for around 4800 families on the South Coast.
"These are substantial savings and will benefit 9 out of 10 families currently accessing child care," she said.
No one will be worse off and about 96 per cent of families will get access to cheaper child care.
Gerringong mum and healthcare worker Lisa Dent said she was happy about the flexibility the new Cheaper Child Care arrangements would provide for her family.
"I recently had a change in life circumstance which made me worry about the cost of child care. After seeing the cheaper child care changes I am much more comfortable with my situation," Lisa said.
"These changes to child care will mean I don't have to choose between being a Mum, or progressing my career as a healthcare professional on the South Coast."
The subsidies took effect on July 1 and Ms Phillips said the savings would be reflected in bank accounts on July 10.
Ms Phillips said there significant Paid Parental Leave reforms had also come into effect, signalling the biggest expansion to the scheme since Labor introduced it in 2011.
"Making paid parental leave more equitable is so important. I am so pleased that as of this month thousands of parents on the South Coast will have access to a more flexible and equitable parental leave scheme," Ms Phillips said.
"These changes will significantly benefit families, increase workforce participation ad support local businesses."
To see how much you stand to gain from the new Cheaper Child Care measures see the calculator at www.childcaresubsidy.gov.au
