It's the classic musical beloved by generations - The Sound of Music is playing in Nowra.
These July school holidays, Albatross Musical Theatre Company is putting on their live theatrical performance, complete with full orchestra.
Audiences young and old will enjoy a trove of cherished songs including Climb Every Mountain, My Favourite Things, Do Re Mi, and of course the title number The Sound of Music.
Local talent Jane McIntosh stars as Maria.
A trained singer and performing arts teacher, Ms McIntosh has previously appeared in AMTC's production of Mary Poppins, as Mrs Banks.
She will be joined on stage by Oliver Gait as Captain Von Trapp.
Mr Gait is a man of many talents: not only is he a trained singer, he also doubles as AMTC's chief set builder - be sure to admire his handiwork on stage.
As for the many Von Trapp children, expect to a brigade of familiar young faces:
AMTC's breakout star Jesse Rixon is back for his third local production, playing Rolf, the romantic interest for Leisl.
This year's performance is hot on the heels of a leading role in last year's Mamma Mia, and a spot in Annie (2022).
With over 30 in the cast and directed by Olivia Corish, orchestra conducted by Jacqui Hitchcock, vocal direction by David Foley and Sandy Basham, the show promises to be the same high quality performance audience have come to would expect from AMTC.
The Sound of Music is bound to warm the heart with its inspirational story.
Set in Austria in 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to the broken family of Captain Von Trapp and his seven children, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.
The story is based on the memoirs of Maria Augusta Trapp, who was then a young postulant at the Nonnberg Abbey.
AMTC's The Sound of Music will have a six-show run at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Dates and times are:
For tickets, visit www.shoalhavenentrtainment.com.au
