Nowra is alive with The Sound of Music, from Albatross Musical Theatre Company

Updated July 5 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:00am
The Sound of Music is coming to Nowra this July. Albatross Musical Theatre Company is performing the show frim July 7-16. Picture supplied.
It's the classic musical beloved by generations - The Sound of Music is playing in Nowra.

