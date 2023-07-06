Last weekend played host to an action packed round of football in the Shoalhaven, with several teams picking up important wins, while new rivalries continued to be cemented in the competition.
Every win from this point forward is paramount as we inch ever close to the closing weeks of the 2023 regular season.
Last weekend saw the ultimate showdown between the undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers and second-place Illaroo Kangaroos in a cutthroat clash at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday.
Both teams came into the match in-form and ready to leave their all out on the green. The teams' previous clash at Sharman Park, was an equally dogged battle that saw the Panthers steal a 2-1 win. thanks to a strong second half.
From the jump on Saturday, both sides played with a great level of energy and intent, looking to impose their style of play.
It took until just after the half hour mark when Milton would break through, with Brent Anderson scooping the ball over the heads of the Illaroo defence and into the path of a streaking Lochi Wall, who calmly chipped the onrushing keeper to make it 1-0. Despite opportunities for both sides, the score stood at 1-0 heading into the break.
Just out of halftime, a goal mouth scramble saw Hayden Strand pick up the loose change, bundling to ball over the line to make it 1-1, his fourth goal in four games this season. Less than five minutes later, it was Anderson who followed up his blocked penalty shot and made no mistake slipping it past goalkeeper Adam Arnott.
The Panthers almost pushed to a 3-1 lead, but Scholtz's successful kick was deemed offside, but they would make up for it just minutes later with Scholtz beating Arnott to tuck the ball into the back of the net.
Tempers would flare as the intensity of the game continued to ramp up. With 30 to play Milton's Kel Ferguson was sent off after attempting to block a close range attempt from Strand. Livewire Alex Cheyne would step up and slot home the penalty to cut the lead to 3-2.
Despite dropping to 10 men the Panthers fought hard to thwart the ever present Illaroo attack. The Roos would have a few opportunities but were unable to convert, and would finish the game with reduced numbers with Luke Nolan and Lachlan Thevenin receiving their second yellow card.
"You could see the determination and desperation from both sides, both teams should be really proud of their efforts today," Panthers coach Nick Palagyi said after the game.
"It was a genuine battle for the full ninety minutes. We love matches like that and going up against a quality side for a second time, we knew we had to be ready."
The Shoalhaven United Bears have secured an important win over a game Sussex Inlet Seahawks squad on Saturday.
From the jump the Bears took control and looked like a very poised unit across the park, taking advantage of the majority of opportunities they carved out through their well built phases.
The Seahawks fought hard on the defensive end, but again struggled to create a ton of opportunities in their attacking sequences, but the future looks bright for the team with a number of their young guns having promising performances.
The match overall was pretty one-sided though with United pulling off the 4-0 win to keep their chances at a top four finish very much alive.
Reflecting on the win, Shoalhaven United's Billy Wallington called it "crucial."
"It was a much needed win for us to stay close to the top four," he said.
"We went into the game wanting to control the flow and I think we achieved that really well."
"We moved the ball and tried to avoid going too direct which really showed in a few of the goals we scored."
Wallington said he's been incredibly impressed with the young players on the United side this season and the effort they bring each game.
"Having a lot of young guys in the squad, it's really impressive to see them taking on board all the advice and adapting to the way we want to play," he said.
"It's a good win for the start of the round and with Milton next week we are feeling positive and are confident we can push them and possibly take the three points."
The Huskisson-Vincentia Seagulls absolutely detonated on the struggling Bomaderry Tigers last weekend, securing a 8-1 win for the now third place Huski side.
The game actually started out very competitively, with Huskisson attacking to get on the board.
The Tigers would quickly follow suit however with Bomaderry workhorse Brodie Chapman setting up a streaking Flynn Colivas to knot the match at 1-1.
Unfortunately from here Huskisson would take over, as the Tigers appeared to tire with many players backing it up from the reserve grade game.
The highlight of the game came from Huskisson skipper Matthew Capel, who nailed a near halfway header into the back of the net.
Ivan Katusa had a monster game on the facilitating side of things, assisting five of Huskisson's goals in the game.
The always steady Gary Niemeier put on a show, scoring four of the team's eight goals.
Tim White was also incredibly handy, securing himself a double, while Cameron Boyce nailed a single.
Refelcting on the win Huskisson goalkeeper Chris Tweed said the team came out "determined" to grab the three points.
Despite the emphatic showing, Tweed praised the effort and resilience of the Tigers side.
"A lot of the boys (Bomaderry) had to play two games as they were having to make subs, it was a good showing by them but we were determined to get the goal difference up," he said.
"They created fair opportunities throughout the game, they were a fighting team and were hungry until the dying minutes."
The Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks have continued their climb back up the Blackmore-Bolden Shield ladder securing an important 2-1 win over the Culburra Cougars.
It is the second straight win for the Sharks, coming off a 2-0 win the week prior against Bomaderry, now with a strong Illaroo team coming up this weekend, it is time for the Sharks to rise.
The game started well for Culburra, with a scramble between the Sharks defenders leaving Lindsey Higgins open in front of the goal to tap it in and make it 1-0.
The Sharks were able to knot the match up before halftime through Gavin Dostal, and appeared to snatch back the momentum of the game.
Coming out of the half both sides competed well against one another, creating several scoring opportunities off good phases.
It would be Heads though that would convert the deciding goal of the match.
Hudson Boatswain netted a neatly placed bottom corner goal from just inside the 18 yard box that came in from a cross.
Reflecting on the win, Heads' Kim Leonard said the team is playing their best football of the season, but need to maintain this level if they hope to make the top four.
"We had a strong game and were able to keep Culburra on the defensive for the most part, we were still a little frantic in the final third and would have liked to have more shots on goal," he said.
"With changes to the lineup from last year we have been working different player combinations and team formation to best suit the attributes of the team."
"It has worked well for us in recent weeks and we are finding some rhythm in the team."
"We have been playing some decent football recently and I think if we maintain this intensity and if the bounce of the ball goes our way, we should be able to get ourselves into the top four."
