Milton-Ulladulla, Illaroo classic grudge match highlights round ten of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

By Sam Baker
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 11:00am
Illaroo's Jarvis Strand and Milton Ulladulla's Kel Ferguson battling it out in a top-of-the-table clash at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday Picture by Tamara Lee.
Illaroo's Jarvis Strand and Milton Ulladulla's Kel Ferguson battling it out in a top-of-the-table clash at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday Picture by Tamara Lee.

Last weekend played host to an action packed round of football in the Shoalhaven, with several teams picking up important wins, while new rivalries continued to be cemented in the competition.

