Shoalhaven cyclists Trkulja and Ludman impressing on the international stage

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 5 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:30am
Josh Ludman (Pictured - black jersey, red shoes and white helmet) in third position in his race overseas. Picture supplied.

Nowra Velo Club's Curtis Trkulja and Josh Ludman have continue to cement their place in cycling scene, as the two youngsters have turned in some impressive performances in Belgium and the Netherlands.

