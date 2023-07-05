Nowra Velo Club's Curtis Trkulja and Josh Ludman have continue to cement their place in cycling scene, as the two youngsters have turned in some impressive performances in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Trkulja raced twice over the weekend in junior under 19 events in Belgium where he placed third in an event called the Orror Mont De Lencles.
Coming to the finish, one Belgian rider was in a solo lead when Trkulja attacked hard over a two kilometre climb. Only one rider was able to go with the Gerringong rider and he sprinted past at the finish giving Trkulja third place.
The next event for Trkulja was unfortunately not as successful, through no fault of his own.
Racing at Jeeser Sen Borgloon, he would puncture his tire, leaving him in a tough position.
The wheel change and the speed of the event give him no chance of regaining the field so his race was over.
Meanwhile in the Netherlands Josh Ludman raced in an elite/under 23 event in Moorslede, over 121 kilometres.
The race featured a big field and Ludman was able be in the front group throughout, winning four intermediate sprints during the race and placing ninth overall at the finish.
He earned prize money for the finish position and for all four intermediate sprints.
The riders' racing adventure will continue over the coming weeks.
