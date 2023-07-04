South Coast Register
Home Truths

Homelessness forum hears of council's compassionate actions

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:11am, first published 9:24am
Salt Care CEO Peter Dover has praised Shoalhaven Council's response to people who are homeless. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shoalhaven Council has been praised for the support it offers people who are homeless.

