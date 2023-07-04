Shoalhaven Council has been praised for the support it offers people who are homeless.
During a forum on homelessness, Salt Care CEO Peter Dover said council's rangers would not fine anyone parked incorrectly or sleeping in their cars because they were homeless.
Instead, "They will work with you and they will find accommodation for you," Mr Dover said.
"They will point you in the right direction to get you the right help."
Shoalhaven Council even had a person working within the administration team dealing with issues surrounding homelessness, Mr Dover said.
It showed "We have an amazing council," he added.
