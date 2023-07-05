South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Exclusive

Ref verbally abused quits after abandoned ill-tempered Illawarra rugby match

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
July 5 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Illawarra rugby referee with more than 20 years experience has quit, citing "unacceptable and disgusting player abuse".

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.