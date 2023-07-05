The future of Shoalhaven Regional Gallery is in the community's hands.
After nearly two decades of operation, Shoalhaven City Council has determined the current gallery needs an upgrade, to meet contemporary standards and better serve the community and its visitors.
Local gallery-goers are being invited to contribute their ideas and opinions on the development of a new regional gallery.
Mayor Amanda Findley said attracting new local visitors, and out-of-area visitors to the gallery was front of mind for the council
"Cultural tourism is a key growth area for the Shoalhaven region and the south coast of NSW," she said.
"We need to ensure that our infrastructure is fit for purpose and this community engagement is an exciting opportunity to check in with what we deliver now, and what's needed in the future.
"I encourage everyone to put their ideas forward to make our gallery an even greater experience and venue for all."
Recent consultation on the gallery's strategic plan emphasised the desire for more touring exhibitions, workshops, and the presence of a café to enhance the gallery experience.
Council is seeking to build on and gain further insights into the community's vision for the new gallery.
Have your say by completing the online survey available on the New Regional Gallery Vision Get Involved web page.
The survey is open for feedback until July 28.
