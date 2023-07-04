Centenary Field was the home of a tough Group Seven clash on Sunday with the middle of the pack Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles battling it out in a 20-all draw.
It was a crucial game for both sides who are hoping to make a late season push into finals contention.
The result of a tie makes things tougher for the teams, being forced to share the points from the weekend as they sit still firmly in the lower echelon of the competition.
For the majority of the game it appeared it was going to be another impressive win for an improving Eagles team. Explosive halfback Kane Ball would be the first to go over to give his side a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs soon responded however, snatching the 6-4 lead through a numbers advantage that saw a streaking Zane Gallagher fly over for the Bulldogs, with Cody Roach kicking the extras.
A beautiful grubber ball from Ball would set up Cooper Tunbridge for the Eagle's second try of the match, with the successful conversion kicked by Ellis to give the side a 10-6 lead to end the first-half of play.
The home side immediately extended their leading coming out of the break with a rampaging Shannon Wakeman bulldozing his way through the Milton-Ulladulla defence.
The conversion by Ellis gave the eagles a 16-6 lead, as they looked primed and ready to take over the match.
The Bulldogs, however, like they have all season, showed they are never going to go down without a fight.
Milton cut the lead to 16-10 when Gallagher caught a fantastic pass off some great Bulldogs ball movement to go over for his second.
The side missed the conversion however. The Park responded with a try of their own to extend the lead back to ten points through Ball who secured his second.
The Bulldogs scored two straight though to tie the game just before the final whistle through Dwayne Longbottom, who flew over out wide.
It gave Cody Roach the opportunity to steal the match with a sideline conversion after the siren, with his attempt falling short and leaving the scores locked after the siren
It was the second straight match which Roach had a chance to decide the match for the Bulldogs, with the talented five-eighth missing the after-the-siren conversion against Kiama (28-26 loss) the week prior.
This win keeps the Bulldogs firmly in sixth position, trailing the Jamberoo Superoos by four points, and three wins overall. While for the Eagles, they sit tied for seventh place with Kiama and Warilla-Lake South.
In the other match of the washout Group Seven round, the Stingrays of Shellharbour put forth a commanding performance in a 36-14 win over the Kiama Knights at Flinders Field.
