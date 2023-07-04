South Coast Register
Middling Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles locked in wash-out round draw

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:45pm
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs celebrating after a try against the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets earlier this season. Picture by Paul Davidson.
Centenary Field was the home of a tough Group Seven clash on Sunday with the middle of the pack Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles battling it out in a 20-all draw.

