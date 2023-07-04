South Coast Register
Our People

Shaylee Meehan named player of the match in first international test

Sam Baker
Sam Baker
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:45pm
Shoalhaven FC's Shaylee Meehan with her player of the match trophy for trial match one. Picture supplied.
Star footballer Shaylee Meehan has played a leading role for the Australian Indigenous Koalas football team's 3-1 victory over the Aotearoa Maori football side in the first test of the sides three-test series at the International Festival of Indigenous Football.

