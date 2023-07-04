Star footballer Shaylee Meehan has played a leading role for the Australian Indigenous Koalas football team's 3-1 victory over the Aotearoa Maori football side in the first test of the sides three-test series at the International Festival of Indigenous Football.
Her selection to this prestigious side was thanks to the young footballers hard work and commitment to her craft during the gruelling team trial process.
Meehan has proved to her coaches in her team's first game, that she is more than deserving of having a spot on the roster.
In the Koala's first game, Meehan put together a lights out performance that illustrated her prowess on both sides of the ball.
Meehan dominated the left side of the attack in the opening match, setting up the Koalas first goal with an accurate ball into the box for the Koala's striker to head home an exciting goal in the 36th minute.
Meehan was applauded by her team and coaches for her stellar and 'relentless' play in the match, she was the winner of the player of the match in her first test for the Koalas.
The Shoalhaven footballer, and proud Dunghutti women, said she was not expecting such recognition and felt very honoured to be be presented with the award.
"I wasn't expecting this honour in my first game, and I'm really excited and happy," Meehan said after the match.
"I'm really happy with our first game and to be playing with these amazing people and I can't wait for our next test."
Meehan has spent the past two days recovering, training and immersing herself in cultural experiences before the second test, which will be held today (July 4) at Ipswich.
