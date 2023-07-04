Kayla Dawson is trying desperately to ensure the hardships she has had to endure will not affect her children.
But she can see the way being homeless has impacted on her three sons, particularly four-year-old Oliver.
"Oliver's schooling's been affected. He's scared that he's going to be homeless again," Ms Dawson said.
"He remembers every single hotel we've lived in."
The young family became homeless the day Ms Dawson left a violent relationship.
She said battling homelessness was, "the hardest thing physically and emotionally I've ever done," and in fact she had remained in an abusive relationship due to fears about having nowhere for herself of her children to live.
After spending time in Sydney she moved to the Shoalhaven after being told there was more support available.
That did not come straight away, and there was time spent bouncing around between hotels and motels, spending virtually all Ms Dawson's savings.
In the meantime she applied for more than 100 rental properties, but was constantly rejected.
She felt saying she left her last home because of domestic violence always counted against her when it come to finding somewhere to live.
"You get put into a stereotype that the violence will be repeated, and others will come in and damage the home," Ms Dawson said.
"But I was never a bad tenant - I had a house, and the only reason I left the house was that if I'd stayed, I would have stayed with an abuser."
After the motels there was time when the young family was forced to live in a car, or a caravan kept in private yards, until Housing ruled the van could not stay in the yard of one of it's properties, Ms Dawson said, and threatened to evict the home's tenants.
She was staying in a caravan at the Nowra Showground when Shoalhaven Council put her in touch with Salt Care, who helped her move into a home in August last year.
While the 29-year-old mother of three said she was grateful for the support Salt offered, the scars of instability were still showing on Oliver.
"My son, he makes the statement that this isn't our home, this is their house," she said.
The home organised by Salt gives a level of stability, but it is far from ideal, according to Ms Dawson.
Despite spending more than $20,000 in rent during the past 10 months the landlord had repaired only a showerhead and a light, she said, ignoring other issues including a fence that was falling down and gutters choked with leaves and twigs.
Meanwhile rising rents and the rapidly increasing cost of living add more layers of uncertainty and instability, but Ms Dawson said the only way to move forward was to remain positive
"So for now we live day to day, in the hope it might get better," she said.
