South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven ratepayers hit with 4.6 per cent increase in 2023-24

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 10 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council rates are going out, with a 4.6 per cent increase this financial year. Picture from file.
Shoalhaven City Council rates are going out, with a 4.6 per cent increase this financial year. Picture from file.

Bigger rate bills are arriving in mailboxes across the Shoalhaven this July.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.