Bigger rate bills are arriving in mailboxes across the Shoalhaven this July.
Council rates notices will show a 4.6 per cent increase for the 2023-34 financial year, in line with the rate peg set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
The base rate paid by residential property owners all will be $729.
Though new property values are also set to cause further changes to the total rates.
Updated land values from the Valuer General mean the average property's worth is up 105.94 per cent.
Individual property rates (those on top of the base rate) will be different based on the new valuations. Some will be up and others may be down.
Annual water usage charges are locked in at $2 per kilolitre. Water availability charges vary based on connection size, starting at $88 and topping out at $9301.
Sewer charges are $2.10 per kilolitre, plus availability charges from $956 to a maximum of $30,181. Again, the total is based on water meter size.
Finally, waste management charges for households are dependent on the size of the bin.
A household with a standard red-lid garbage bin (120L) and yellow-lid recycling bin (240L) will pay $468.
Households with two large bins (240L) for garbage and recycling will pay $810; those with one small garbage bin (80L) and a recycling bin (240L) will pay $356.
Those with overdue rates will be charged 9 per cent interest on their outstanding balances.
Initial instalments of rates payments are due by August 31.
What will the rates pay for?
Council rates fund everything from roadworks, to park maintenance, to community services.
This year's Shoalhaven City Council budget identifies key capital projects including:
