Uber Eats food delivery launches in Nowra

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
Uber Eats has launched in Nowra-Bomaderry, and several other regional Australian towns. Picture from file.
Hungry Nowra locals have yet another food delivery service to bring their favourite restaurants right to their doors.

