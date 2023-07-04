Hungry Nowra locals have yet another food delivery service to bring their favourite restaurants right to their doors.
Uber Eats has officially launched in Nowra and Bomaderry, under a major regional Australian expansion for the brand.
The local service officially went live on Friday (June 30).
READ MORE:
An Uber spokesperson told the Register the company was ramping up its regional presence across the eastern states.
"We've seen a growing demand for Uber Eats in Nowra and look forward to launching into the area," they said.
Uber also described the food delivery launch as a win for small business in the region
"This announcement is a great opportunity for local small businesses to use technology to meet new customers and capture untapped demand from locals and from people visiting these destinations for business or leisure," a statement from Uber read.
Already, Nowra eateries including Beleaf Table Japanese Restaurant, Pizza by Pietro, Two Brown Men, Kohlis Indian Restaurant, and Zambreo are on the app.
13 regional towns went live with Uber Eats over the weekend, including Nowra-Bomaderry.
Other locations included Bowral-Mittagong, Bathurst, Orange, Lismore, Port Macquarie, and Tamworth in NSW.
Competing on-demand delivery services Menulog and Doordash already operate in Nowra.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.