South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big crowd expected to attend NAIDOC family fun day

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 4 2023 - 11:49am, first published 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Shoalhaven elders who have helped plan this year's NAIDOC family fun day - back: Mathew Joseph, Jasmine Boyd, Uncle John Bolt, Uncle Ted Braddick, Uncle Ivan Ardler, Natalie Lloyd, middle: Tara Leslie, Aunty Maureen Ardler, Sharee Pringle, Charlieann Rogers, Allan Bloxsome, front: Aunty Yvonne Wellington, Aunty Pat Seymour, Aunty Colleen Webster, Uncle Tom Moore and Aunty Lyn Stewart.
Some of the Shoalhaven elders who have helped plan this year's NAIDOC family fun day - back: Mathew Joseph, Jasmine Boyd, Uncle John Bolt, Uncle Ted Braddick, Uncle Ivan Ardler, Natalie Lloyd, middle: Tara Leslie, Aunty Maureen Ardler, Sharee Pringle, Charlieann Rogers, Allan Bloxsome, front: Aunty Yvonne Wellington, Aunty Pat Seymour, Aunty Colleen Webster, Uncle Tom Moore and Aunty Lyn Stewart.

Many aspects of Indigenous culture are set to be celebrated at the Nowra Showground on Wednesday, July 5 when the NAIDOC family fun day is held.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.