Many aspects of Indigenous culture are set to be celebrated at the Nowra Showground on Wednesday, July 5 when the NAIDOC family fun day is held.
The events starts at 10am bringing together family and friends from across the South Coast and beyond, and covering all sectors of the community.
The last fun day in 2019 attracted about 6000 people.
The Shoalhaven NAIDOC committee feels this year's event is more important than ever to bring community together after missing the past three years of celebrations due to COVID and natural disasters.
The committee is excited to celebrate this year's theme of honouring Our Elders.
READ MORE:
The Family Fun Day program is a free event packed full of entertainment for the whole family including traditional Indigenous dance, musicians and singers.
There are jumping castles, petting zoos and a variety of informative and interactive activities for the whole family.
The theme of For our Elders is particularly relevant to the Shoalhaven, where the elders continue to play, an important role in our community.
They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and our loved ones.
We acknowledge our Elders past and present who have paved the way for our people and community, and who continue to share their wisdom, knowledge and guidance.
The local Elders have played a key role in organising the family fun day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.