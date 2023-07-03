Ice-skating will return to the Kiama seaside for the winter school holidays, but don't blink or you'll miss it.
For six days only the harbour foreshore will come alive with a Winter Festival to warm peoples hearts, surrounding by glowing light installations, food trucks, themed entertainment and real ice-skating by the seaside.
Diners utilising the food trucks will be able to eat in comfort with several warm igloos setup around Kiama Harbour and Blowhole Point.
Organised by Kiama Council, they're encouraging people to "celebrate, don't hibernate" from Friday July 6 to Wednesday July 12.
Festival-goers can enjoy a daytime ice-skating session under a transparent marquee by the sea every hour from 10am, or people can join the fun for the themed night sessions running between 5pm to 8pm.
There'll also be a covered pop-up bar, art, daily face painting plus themed specials at local cafes like Diggies, Saltwater and Penny Whistlers.
The Friday launch night, Saturday night and Wednesday finale night will also have an illuminated projection mapping show by local production company R & R Production Services, showcasing mapped artworks in partnership with Kiama's very own Seven Marks Gallery spotlight artists.
The event is similar to the Ignite Festival from 2022, though a council spokesperson said the biggest difference will be no stage performances and no fireworks due to a reduced budget.
"With data gleaned from our 2022 event, it is expected attendees will be travelling from greater Sydney, regional NSW, the South Coast and Canberra, and supplemented by our strong local community and anticipate this number to be in the way of about 15,000 people," the spokeswoman said.
Tickets are available to book now. Kids under 12 $19, student over 12 $20, senior/concession $22, adult (15 years and above) $25, family (two adults/concession and two children) $80.
Tickets are available here: https://www.kiama.starsonice.com.au/tickets/
Where can I park?
Can you purchase tickets at the gate?
Yes, however we recommend pre-booking in advance to secure your preferred time slot as skating sessions are capped to a maximum number of participants.
Can I reschedule or get a refund?
Please send an email to the email address provided in your confirmation with your request. You can cancel or reschedule up to 5 business days prior to booking date. Your confirmation email is your entry ticket.
I paid but can't find my ticket?
A confirmation email will be received once booking is made and becomes your entry ticket. Please check your spam / junk folder if it does not come through to your inbox.
Is there food available?
There will be 1-2 onsite food vendors at the event site 10am-8pm, as well as a pop up bar serving food and winter themed alcoholic beverages 4pm - 8pm each day.
Stay tuned for the full event program and list of vendors.
Is the event accessible?
Black Beach Kiama actively welcomes people with access needs. The event and illuminations are available for the community to enjoy on the foreshore each night.
The Ice Skating rink is also wheelchair accessible.
There is a ramp from the ground to the rink entry flooring.
Another ramp will be required to allow the wheelchair access from the entry way in to the rink. Staff are on hand at all times during session times to assist with placing the ramp down when it is required.
Both electric powered and standard type wheelchairs can fit through the two entry points ramps.
Please consider if partaking in the ice skating is right for you, and note that a waiver will need to be signed by the responsible individual prior to enjoying the activity.
Daily
Themed Nights
Kiama Council said they would release their full event program in coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.