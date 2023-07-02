A program at TAFE NSW Nowra is providing creative therapy for a group of local Aboriginal men battling with addiction.
The Aboriginal Cultural Art micro skills course was customised for Oolong House to supplement therapeutic rehabilitation programs for residents. Oolong House provides residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation for men.
The program, which started in 2021 provides skills in Aboriginal Cultural Art while connecting the men of Oolong House with vocational education.
TAFE NSW Nowra Aboriginal Engagement Coordinator Mark King said since the course started, it had helped play an influential role in in the lives of more than 100 men.
"This course supplements Oolong House's primary goal of rehabilitation for the residents. It's also a great example of how TAFE NSW customises training for local businesses and organisations," Mr King said.
Oolong House resident Robert McLeod, known locally for his art designs on a previous Dragons NRL jersey and bathrooms in Harry Sawkins Park, said he benefitted from the program.
"I started painting when I was young, but drugs and alcohol took me away from it. Now I'm at TAFE NSW and learning a lot from these teachers. There's always more to learn, so I'm hoping to sign up to another cultural art course here," he said.
Oolong House Nowra CEO Stephen Ardler said TAFE NSW Teacher Glenn Duffield was able to help the men feel less hesitant and was quickly able to teach them some skills and spark their interest.
"The program TAFE NSW provides for our clients allows these men an insight into themselves through art and culture. This can help them on their recovery journey but also becomes a gateway to further education for men who may have not had the opportunity earlier," Mr Ardler said.
"The art they are learning about is an opportunity for our residents to relax, be creative, and build on their connection to their cultural heritage through traditional artforms.
"This is giving these guys a positive experience at TAFE NSW and shows them the door is open if they want to return to education," he said.
Another Oolong House resident Lachlan Clark likes that the program gives him an environment for those who want to learn about art and Aboriginal culture.
"This is a chance to do it sober, your talents come out when you're not using or drinking. When I finish something it's very satisfying to be able to say I've completed that," he said.
"I didn't know I could paint, my work was rough when I started, you've just got to put time and patience into it. It's a form of art therapy, my mind's focused on one thing not muddled with everything else.
"I went from not being able to paint, to four months later being at a point where people wanted to buy my paintings. I'm proud of my work."
