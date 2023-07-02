South Coast Register
TAFE NSW cultural art course steers Aboriginal men away from addiction

Updated July 3 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:52am
Artist Robert McLeod adds the intricate detail for one of his works. Picture supplied
A program at TAFE NSW Nowra is providing creative therapy for a group of local Aboriginal men battling with addiction.

