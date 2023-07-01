Operation Safer Communities sees 13 people charged

Thirteen people have been charged with domestic violence (DV) offences, after an operation on the state's South Coast.
Operation Safer Communities is a South Coast Police District initiative that draws upon and connects the broad capability of the NSWPF to prevent, disrupt and respond to incidents of domestic violence throughout the South Coast.
The ongoing high-visibility operation involved officers attached to South Coast Police District - with assistance from the Southern Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team, Dog Unit, State Crime Command's Raptor South Squad, and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.
In total, police conducted 85 Apprehended Domestic Violence Order compliance checks, two Firearm Prohibition Orders compliance searches, executed two outstanding arrest warrants, and charged 13 people.
At around 9am on Tuesday June, 27, police were called to a Surfside home following a report of a domestic disturbance.
Police attended the home and arrested a 16-year-old boy before taking him to Batemans Bay Police Station.
The boy was charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (DV) and destroy or damage property (DV).
He was granted conditional bail to appear before a children's court on Wednesday June, 28.
Also, just before 10am on Tuesday, June 27, police attended a Nowra residence as part of an ongoing investigation.
Officers arrested a 41-year-old man wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station, where the warrants were executed in relation to the offences contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (DV), two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty (without actual bodily harm), not comply noticed direction re spitting/coughing, and fail to appear in accordance with bail acknowledgment.
The man was refused bail to attend Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, June 27, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court on Tuesday, July 18.
Further operations will be conducted in coming months.
Anyone with information about domestic violence is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
