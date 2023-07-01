Local football sensation Shaylee Meehan has had a dynamite season for Shoalhaven FC, with her strong performance on the green being recognised with an impressive selection.
Meehan has been selected to represent the Australian Indigenous Koalas football team in a three-test series against the New Zealand Aotearoa Maori football side during the International Festival of Indigenous Football held in Queenstown from July 1 to July 7.
It wasn't an easy road to be named to the side, with Meehan going through a gruelling selection camp after being identified at an Indigenous football tournament held last November.
"All the camps were held in Queensland so there was a bit of travel, but it was all worth it just to meet and train alongside some amazing people," Meehan said.
Meehan said she's in the best run of form of her career, being a lights out goal scorer for her Shoalhaven FC club, who currently sit in top position in the first grade Wollongong competition.
READ MORE:
"She is an amazing athlete that continues to learn and develop her game," Shoalhaven FC coach Brad Banks said.
"She has really taken her game to another level, scoring regularly, setting up players around her and is a wonderful trainer."
Meehan was selected as Co-Captain of her Shoalhaven FC side, with Banks saying that she consistently inspires her teammates to improve.
"Shaylee's (Meehan) attitude and effort is infectious amongst her teammates," he said.
A proud Dunghutti woman, Meehan works in the Shoalhaven Community and also has been a valued Shoalhaven United Bears player over the past five years.
"This is a special opportunity, I am extremely proud of being selected to represent my country, my culture and the Shoalhaven region," she said.
"I love playing this sport, it gives me a sense of peace and purpose."
"I hope to continue to push myself to improve my football, and to learn more about myself and my culture through this sport."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.