Shaylee Meehan selected to Australian Indigenous Koalas side for series against New Zealand

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 1 2023 - 11:30am
Shaylee Meehan playing for Shoalhaven FC this season. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
Local football sensation Shaylee Meehan has had a dynamite season for Shoalhaven FC, with her strong performance on the green being recognised with an impressive selection.

