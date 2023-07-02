The sights and smells of local agricultural shows - from animal pavilions to Dagwood dogs. from parades of the region's best livestock to sideshow ally - are as much o part of John Bennett as is his Worrigee farm.
He is the ultimate showman, and Mr Bennett is set to take his skills and passion to a new level.
He spent five year as president of the Nowra Show Society, was ringmaster at the Royal Easter Show for six years, spent nine years on an international body overseeing agricultural shows, and 15 years as part of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW committee.
And he has just been elevated to the position of RAS president.
He said it was a big job, overseeing not only the Royal Easter Show but also operating Sydney Showground, conferencing facilities, agricultural education programs and Sydney Giants stadium.
However he said he was looking for promoting the sustainability message embraced by so many in agricultural industries.
"I'm looking forward to continuing the message about sustainable agriculture," Mr Bennett said.
And he wants to take it beyond the show.
Mr Bennett said he wanted to see the RAS "take a role in a sustainability measure, so that people can buy food and know how sustainably grown that food actually is with some sort of a trusted organisation to give it a rating.
"That's all a role that an organisation like the RAS can play because they can be an honest broker in those sort of discussions."
He said because of the RAS's standing and impartiality it could "pass on genuine information that the public can trust".
Mr Bennett said his work with the Commonwealth body gave him plenty of connections with agricultural societies all over the world, and he had seen the sort of innovative ideas they were putting forward.
He said the focus was on "moving with the times and connecting the urban population with the country and farmers".
"Once upon a time everybody had country cousins, but that's no longer the case," Mr Bennett said.
"As food becomes more expensive there's no question that people take more interest in it, and want to know more about it."
That included "educating the public, educating young people, connecting people via online forums with what farmers are doing," Mr Bennett said.
