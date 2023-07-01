South Coast Register
Home/Community
Watch

Gerroa surfing mum Juliana Scopel ready to 'dance' her way to an Australian Longboard championship

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 1 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Juliana Scopel has a dream to win an Australian Longboard Championship but not for herself, she wants to do it for every woman who thought they were "too old" to do something.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.