South Coast Register
Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles and Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs eye off crucial win

By Sam Baker
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:50pm
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs' PJ Thornton and Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles' Lewis Hazleton. Pictures by Warren Gannon Photography and Adam McLean.
This weekend is an important one for two of Group Seven's hopefuls battling in a pivotal washout round clash at Centenary Field.

