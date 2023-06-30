This weekend is an important one for two of Group Seven's hopefuls battling in a pivotal washout round clash at Centenary Field.
The Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles will play host to the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, with the Eagles looking for their first two-game win streak of the season, while the Bulldogs are hoping to make up for their heartbreaking loss to Kiama last weekend.
The Eagles are riding a high after breaking a drought last weekend when they beat the Warilla-Lake South Gorillas for the first time since 2014.
It was a tough loss for the Bulldogs last round - who sit just outside of the top five in sixth position, succumbing to the Knights who are right at their heels in seventh.
Milton-Ulladulla coach Andy Lynch called the result "incredibly disappointing."
"We were really excited for that game, and we ended up not bringing the energy we needed," Lynch said.
"They (Kiama) scored two early off unforced errors by us, we can't let that happen against Albion Park, it's a must win game."
Lynch said the attitude from the team following last round's loss has been excellent with the level of focus and intensity in training this week being exactly where he hoped it would be.
"The game has stuck with the guys and you could see that in training this week," he said.
"We just took it back to basics, reminding the players to play their roles and do what you do well on the field, there's no reason to overcomplicate things."
Lynch spoke highly of the Eagles, saying it's going to be a tough ask at Centenary Field but one the team is eagerly anticipating.
"They have really good structure art Albion Park," he said.
"AP are one through 17, players like Jack Walsh, who really gets them going, there's quality everywhere across the board."
Albion Park coach Jason Hooper, said the team needs to play even better than they did the week prior if they hope to entertain any idea of playing finals football.
Looking at Milton's loss to Kiama, he said it's a reflection of the strength of the Group Seven competition and that any team can have their day.
"I'm happy we haven't got the week off. The game against Milton gives us another chance to get a win and move up the ladder," He said.
"Everyone is still beating each other. It is a really weird competition. If you don't turn up, you get beat."
"We got the result but we can't afford to take our foot off when we are dominating teams, we need to improve on this performance and try and string some wins together."
The Bulldogs and Eagles will kick off at 3pm at Centenary Field.
The Kiama Knights and Stingrays of Shellharbour will also battle one another in the washout round this weekend.
