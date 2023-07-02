Jervis Bay is proving to be a whale watching hot spot this year, with around 600 humpbacks seen passing the bay already this season.
Elizabeth Abood from Jervis Bay Wild said the numbers were "very good" compared to previous years.
June and July are the prime months for seeing whales as they take part in their northern migration.
And the mothers are due to head back south with their calves in September and October.
Meanwhile many Shoalhaven residents have been marveling at the number of whales in local waters, and how playful many have been.
They are not the only ones to notice an increase in the number of these giants of the sea.
ORRCA, the Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia, noted a big increase in the number of whales travelling along the NSW coast during its 24th annual census day on Sunday, June 25.
Last year, 3,251 whales were recorded on the last Sunday of June, but this year the number soared to 5,092.
That represented a 57 per cent jump in the number of whales recorded.
Due to the overwhelming response to this year's count, ORRCA has planned a second census and picnic day during the southern migration in September.
It is being organised to give participants the opportunity to see whales and their calves travel south from warmer waters.
The ORRCA census day has been run every year since 2000, providing a valuable opportunity for members of the public to engage in citizen science, learn more about whales and their management, and to also learn about ORRCA's work.
As an all-volunteer organisation focused on the conservation, protection and welfare of whales, dolphins, seals, and dugongs in Australian waters, ORRCA relies on the support of the Australian community, maintaining a network of trained rescuers who respond to marine mammal incidents around the clock, throughout the year.
The work ranges from single rescue incidents in local areas to providing support during internationally recognised incidents in remote locations.
