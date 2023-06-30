Motorcycle and truck collide on Princes Highway

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man for a head injury, who has now been airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers from South Coast Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Anyone with information - or any available dashcam/phone footage - of the crash is urged to contact Nowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police are currently directing traffic in the area.
Update - 2:05pm
A motorcyclist and truck have collided on the Princes Highway impacting the flow of traffic in both directions.
The incident occurred at the Princes Highway junction of Falls Road at Falls Creek at about 12:30pm.
Paramedics and other emergency services including a helicopter are at the scene.
A man, the motorcyclist, who's age has not yet been identified, is being treated for a head injury on the scene.
Motorists are advised to expect intermittent closures to allow for the helicopter movements.
There are no suitable diversions and traffic is currently being parked.
More updates to come.
