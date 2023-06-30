South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

The number of new coronavirus cases continues to fall

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise across the state
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise across the state

While reports of COVID-19 cases are falling, the number of deaths continues to climb.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.