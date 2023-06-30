COVID-19 deaths continue to rise across the state

While reports of COVID-19 cases are falling, the number of deaths continues to climb.
Coronavirus has been blamed for 97 deaths in the past week, up from 81 the previous week and 53 the week before.
Yet all other COVID-19 figures continue to fall.
There were 3356 new cases recorded in the week to 4pm on Thursday, June 29 - down from 5570 the previous week and 6906 the week before that.
Of the cases in the past week, 248 came from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, again a big decline on previous weeks.
However the biggest fall was in the number detected via rapid antigen tests, which dropped by more than half from 250 to 109 in a week.
When the count was made on June 29 there were 1175 COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, including 19 needing intensive care.
