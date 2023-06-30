Sometimes only a photograph can tell a story: Editorial

The story of the Wreck Bay community has been told by various media outlets over the last few weeks and months.
A community exposed to PFAS which has leached its way through the land and water. A community that has been apologised to by the Australian government and offered a $22m payout for loss of culture and property value. However, the government has fallen short of accepting any liability.
It's a story we should never have to tell, and often the legal wranglings can overshadow human suffering. Sometimes even our words cannot describe the harrowing impact on the damaged community.
But today, the Illawarra Mercury has published a series of images that are confronting yet beautiful in their own right. Our photographer Sylvia Liber has told the story of Wreck Bay through her haunting photography, and our journalist Grace Crivellaro has supported her work by allowing the community to tell their story about loss and recovery through their words.
Sylvia and Grace have been working on this story for months. It has taken care, consideration, dedication and much trust to put words and images on the page finally.
And in telling this story, we want to honour the Wreck Bay community and their culture.
We thank the Wreck Bay community for trusting us to tell their truth.
- Gayle Tomlinson, Illawarra Mercury
