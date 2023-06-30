South Coast Register
Illaroo Kangaroos and Milton-Ulladulla Panthers headline round 10 of Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
June 30 2023 - 12:10pm
Illaroo's .. and Milton-Ulladulla's captain Nathan Avery battling last season. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
The undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers will host the second-place Illaroo Kangaroos this weekend to headline round ten of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season.

