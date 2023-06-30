The undefeated Milton-Ulladulla Panthers will host the second-place Illaroo Kangaroos this weekend to headline round ten of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield season.
It has been an incredibly strong Shoalhaven Football Association season for both sides, with both playing their best football in recent weeks.
The sides clashed in round one at Sharman Park, with Milton securing a 2-1 comeback run spurred by an impressive second-half turnaround.
Illaroo, despite the loss, could take a lot of positives from that match, giving the Panthers their toughest clash this season.
For Illaroo's Luke Nolan, the team is ready and "up for the challenge" this Saturday.
"The team is feeling really hungry, we paid the price in round one for not taking our chances," he said.
"The boys have trained really well this week and are ready."
Milton coach Nick Palagyi also highly commended the play of Illaroo and said the Panthers will need to match their energy.
"It was clear in round one that Illaroo were a team full of quality and that they were going to cause everyone plenty of headaches this year," he said.
"They play an attacking brand of football, as do we, so any time our two sides meet it's always going to be entertaining."
The weekend is going to be a real test for each side, but especially the Kangaroos who have a chance to be the first side to hand the Panthers a loss.
"Concentration for the full 90 will be key," Nolan said.
"We have a good understanding of how Milton like to play this time around, and we've come a long way since the first couple of games."
"The weekend will be a test for us. We know that if we execute our game plan well, we have it in us to get a result down there."
Palagyi said that Milton was going to have to bready for the quick offensive bursts Illaroo are known for, but on the whole he said that the Panthers just have to keep playing the way that has brought them success all season.
"Their (Illaroo) attacking transitions can be really quick, so we're well prepared for that, that's just one aspect we've looked at but we're organised and ready" he said.
"For us it's very simple and it hasn't changed. We have a clear playing system which was developed the match the individual strength of our players."
There's a clear level of respect between both teams, but when they take the field at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday, it will only be about one thing, getting those three points.
"I'm excited for the game. I feel there is mutual respect between the two sides and the quality both teams have," Nolan said.
"These are the games you want to play in, I look forward to the challenge, it will be a big game for sure."
"All of the boys know their roles inside-out, so we just have to execute well on the day," Palagyi said.
"Illaroo are a strong side and it's sure to be a tough match, but we know what we have to do."
That match will kick off at 3.30pm at Lighthouse Field tomorrow - Saturday, July 1.
Across the rest of the competition, ninth place Bomaderry will battle fourth place Huskisson-Vincentia, fifth-place Shoalhaven Heads-Berry are set to clash with eighth place Culburra, with seventh-place Sussex Inlet battling sixth-place Shoalhaven United.
