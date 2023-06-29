South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Buses to replace trains for sections of the journey to Sydney

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 30 2023 - 9:37am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are disruptions in store for South Coast rail commuters. File photo.
There are disruptions in store for South Coast rail commuters. File photo.

There will be major disruptions to train services to the South Coast over the weekend of July 1 and 2.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.