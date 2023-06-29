There will be major disruptions to train services to the South Coast over the weekend of July 1 and 2.
Rail passengers have been urged to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time due to the trackwork being carried out by a small army of workers.
Over the weekend 1650 crew members will work on 274 sites along 105km of track as part of the rail repair plan.
Due to the work buses will replace trains between Dapto and Central, and between Port Kembla and Wollongong.
Trains will continue to run to a changed timetable between Bomaderry and Kiama, and between Kiama and Dapto.
On the T4 Illawarra Line, buses will replace trains between Cronulla, Waterfall and Central. Some buses will start and end at Redfern or Sydenham.
Passengers wishing to travel to T8 Airport and South Line stations should change at Central or catch a bus.
Transport for NSW said the work had been scheduled to take advantage of the school holiday period when fewer passengers travel on the network.
Passengers are advised to check their apps and transportnsw.info for live information on service changes to their line.
