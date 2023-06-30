South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
In Depth

'They should have to see what they've done': the scars of Wreck Bay

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wreck Bay woman Melinda Wellington bravely baring her scars on country in January this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wreck Bay woman Melinda Wellington bravely baring her scars on country in January this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains mention of people who have died and content they may find distressing.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.