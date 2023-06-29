South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News
Home Truths

Forum looks for solutions to growing homelessness in the Shoalhaven

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated June 29 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Salt Care CEO Peter Dover says homelessness can hit anyone, and the community needs to work together to find locally appropriate solutions.
Salt Care CEO Peter Dover says homelessness can hit anyone, and the community needs to work together to find locally appropriate solutions.

On any given night about 1000 people in the Shoalhaven are homeless.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.