On any given night about 1000 people in the Shoalhaven are homeless.
About a third are sleeping in cars, in caves, in tents and in parks - in fact anywhere they can find that is safe.
The rest are couch surfing, Salt Care CEO Peter Dover told a forum on homelessness in Wednesday, June 28.
Yet while 1000 people were homeless, 3000 homes across the Shoalhaven were empty every night, Mr Dover told the gathering.
While many are calling on governments to provide solutions to the nation's housing crisis, Mr Dover said the statistics showed the solution needed a bigger and more localised approach.
"It is actually a community problem, and it takes a whole community to solve the problem," he said.
"Unless council, the State Government, the Federal Government and the community come together, we can't find solutions appropriate for our area."
Mr Dover said he had seen how the local community was able to provide solutions.
One was responsible for setting up Safe Shelter in Nowra's Kinghorne Street.
Mr Dover said Shoalhaven Council gave the building to be used to shelter homeless people, but Salt faced a $220,000 bill to renovate the premises.
Then a woman from the community, who Mr Dover said was not particularly well off, handed over $400,000 from an inheritance because she wanted to make a difference.
That created Safe Shelter, as well as helping set up temporary accommodation for those who needed, and started a list of 32 rental properties that Salt Care operated.
Another person who owned their home and one other in Vincentia decided to give it to Salt for just $400 per week - less than half the market rent.
Mr Dover said that owner was advocating for others to do the same.
"It's about the community giving back," he said.
"There are people out there doing that."
READ MORE:
Mr Dover said there were local solutions like this, requiring a sense of care and community.
"We have answers," he said.
"We always go back to government, we love blaming government, and yes they can make a big difference, but we can make a difference too.
"This is our community, it's not the government's community.'
"We can choose what we do here." he said.
And creative solutions were vital, Mr Dover said, in the wake of a housing crisis that saw the priority list for social housing stretching out to more than a year.
Meanwhile real estate agents were seeing between 35 and 50 applications for every rental home they had available, according to Ray White Nowra owner Craig Hadfield.
He said landlords were not rich people, as 93 per cent of them owned just one investment property, and the vast majority used the rental payments each month just to cover the mortgage.
Mr Hadfield cautioned against relying on government to solve the housing crisis, as governments and not-for-profit organisations provided only seven per cent of the rental accommodation in Australia.
And he said any extra houses the government built would soon be swallowed up by the growing demand.
Mr Dover said the greatest growth in the Shoalhaven was among the working homeless.
"We have people ringing us each day who work but can't find a house," he said.
Another huge group in people facing homelessness was women over the age of 50, Mr Dover said.
And there were many others with heartbreaking stories of being left homeless with small children while escaping domestic violence, or battling through a system stacked against them while dealing with disabilities, as told by people who addressed the forum
And to prove homelessness could happen to anyone, there was a former high flyer who once traded shares and drove sports cars, but a combination of factors led to him being homeless in the Shoalhaven.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.