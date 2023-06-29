12 great school holiday activities in the Shoalhaven

School holidays are finally here - the kids are out of the classroom, and it's a great time to get out and about in the Shoalhaven.
There's no shortage of great stuff happening for all ages, so we've picked out a handful of fun activities from around the region.
1 - Arty Farty Party | cost: FREE (optional ticketed extras)
Celebrate the school holidays at the Arty Farty Party, for kiddos aged 3-12.
There's heaps of fun and free art activities going on all day, plus the interactive scavenger hunt - though you'll need tickets for the plays.
The free fun includes recording party memories, Arty Farty Party people, fashion workshops, live music, Shoalhaven stories, pinwheels, polaroids, Bookmobile, face painting, lawn games and so much more
Mem Fox's classic, Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge will be brought to life on stage, and kids' entertainment rockstars The Listies present Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark.
For more info and tickets, visit: www.shoalhavenentertainment.com.au
WHERE: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. WHEN: Saturday, July 1, 10am-3pm.
2 - Penwood Miniature Railway | cost: $5
All aboard for a day of family fun - the Penwood Miniature Railway is open for passengers.
The tiny steam engines will be chugging around on the picturesque country property.
Make a day of it: pack a picnic and enjoy a trip on the little engines - all are replicas of actual steam trains from history.
WHERE: Penwood Miniature Railway, Jaspers Brush. WHEN: Sunday, July 2
3 - Dogs in the Park Festival | cost: FREE
Dogs in the Park NSW is hosting a pawsome day out for Shoalhaven dog lovers and their furry friends.
Get together at Pyree for a delightful day of games and canine competitions that can include all members of the family.
WHERE: The Mill Marketplace, Pyree. WHEN: Sunday, July 2, 10am-3pm.
4 - Snowy and the Seven Cool Dudes | cost: FREE
In this magical kids' show, audience members will have to chance to play along - quite literally.
The classic tale of Snow White gets a fun spin for plenty of audience interaction, singing, dancing, and rapping
All families are welcome to this free show.
WHERE: The Country Club, Sanctuary Point. WHEN: Sunday, July 2, 11am-12pm.
5 - Art Classes, Nowra | cost: $45-$80
The Art Hub in Nowra is hosting plenty of workshops to fill these school holidays.
Kicking off the program is clay creations. In this free-form class, the kids are encouraged to create with different types of clay, and sculpt to their heart's content.
Also on the program is painting, sketching, ink block printing, cartooning, and even making wire bonsai trees.
The Art Hub accepts Service NSW Creative Kid's vouchers - if you've still got them, be sure to use them!
For the full program and prices, visit The Art Hub.
WHERE: The Art Hub, Kinghorne St, Nowra. WHEN: July 3-13
6 - NAIDOC Week | cost: free (optional extras at some events)
Events are happening around the Shoalhaven during NAIDOC Week (July 2-9) and the school holidays.
Wreck Bay is hosting a community carnival on July 3, from 11am.
Nowra Showgrounds will host the NAIDOC Family Fun Day on July 5, 10am-2pm.
Local libraries at Nowra and Ulladulla will host kids' workshops (for ages 7-12) with Gadhungal Murring on July 13 - ask your local library for times and how to sign up.
WHERE: Wreck Bay, Nowra, Ulladulla. WHEN: July 3, July 5, July 13.
7 - WHIZZ, BANG, FIZZ | cost: free
Have a go at some hands on science fun, at your local library.
The team of mad scientists will try some simple food experiments, and kids will be their trusty lab assistants.
Ideal for children aged 5-12.
Be sure to book the kids in for this free event. Check with your local library for dates and times.
WHERE: Sanctuary Point Library, Nowra Library, Ulladulla Library. WHEN: July 3, July 7, July 10.
8 - Chocolate School | cost: $45
Treat the kids to a fun, educational and hands-on experience these school holidays.
At The Treat Factory in Berry, children will have the chance to learn about the whole chocolate process, from bean to bar.
They'll get to taste different types of chocolate, and create their own unique chocolate treats to take home.
For all the dates, and to book, drop in to shop.
WHERE: The Treat Factory, Old Creamery Ln, Berry. WHEN: July 5, July 11. Several time slots.
9 - Kaleidoscopes | cost: free
Explore light, reflections and symmetry, by building and decorating your own kaleidoscope.
The clever people at your local library will show the kids how to make this fun gadget.
Ideal for children aged 5-12.
Be sure to book the kids in for this free event. Check with your local library for dates and times.
WHERE: Ulladulla Library, Nowra Library, Sanctuary Point Library. WHEN: July 5, July 10, July 11.
10 - Build a Bear | cost: $35
Kids can create their very own snuggly best friend at this ever-popular holiday workshop.
Ticket price includes the full Build-A-Bear workshop experience, pizza and drinks, plus games and activities.
There are just a handful of spots left for this activity. Book online with The Growers.
WHERE: The Growers, Greenwell Point Rd, Worrigee. WHEN: July 6-14. Several time slots.
11 - Bundanon Inspire | cost: FREE
Got a couple of creative young people? Perhaps they're aged 12-16 years? Bundanon Inspire is made for them.
This two-day course is set to be a journey of exploration; it includes ecology walks, visits to the art museum, and artmaking.
The keen students will have a chance to draw, paint, make prints, collage, and weave - both on their own, and in collaboration with their fellow artists.
A shuttle bus will pick the young people up from Nowra each morning, and return them each afternoon.
To sign up your young people, visit the Bundanon website.
WHERE: Bundanon, Nowra. WHEN: July 10-11. 9am-5pm.
12 - Berry Sport and Rec Camp | cost: FREE
Get active and have some fun with Berry Sport and Rec.
The local centre is hosting three days of outdoor activities to warm up these winder school holidays.
There's a huge range of active pursuits to try - you'll just have to come along and see what's happening.
This day camp is free for local kids, and includes morning tea, lunch, and afternoon tea too.
For more info and to book, call the NSW Office of Sport on 13 13 02.
WHERE: Berry Sport and Recreation Centre. WHEN: July 10-12, 11am-1.30pm.
