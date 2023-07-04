What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Celebrate together
NAIDOC Week
Events are happening around the Shoalhaven during NAIDOC Week (July 2-9) and the school holidays. Nowra Showgrounds will host the NAIDOC Family Fun Day on July 5, 10am-2pm. Local libraries at Nowra and Ulladulla will host kids' workshops (for ages 7-12) with Gadhungal Murring on July 13 - ask your local library for times and how to sign up. This year's Regional NAIDOC Awards will be hosted at Kiama Pavilion on July 29.
Library Fun
Free holiday activities
Drop in to your local library these school holidays - there's plenty to do, and it's all free. This school holiday program includes WHIZ BANG FIZZ, which uses everyday items to make cool science experiments; Kaleidoscope workshops; winter art making, and NAIDOC Week workshops. Drop into your local library, and chat with the friendly team to book spots.
Build a Bear
Holiday activity
Kids can create their very own snuggly best friend at this ever-popular holiday workshop. The full Build-A-Bear experience includes making a teddy, pizza and drinks, plus games and activities. The Growers at Worrigee is hosting this school holiday activity; there's several sessions from July 6-14. Book online with The Growers.
Market Fare
Shop this weekend
This week, catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Berry Bowling Club Markets (Saturday, 9am-2pm), Marine Rescue Ulladulla Wharf Markets (Sunday, 8am-1pm), and the Kangaroo Valley Farmers Market (Sunday, 9am-1pm).
Beekeeping Basics
Learn from the expert
Let an professional apiarist guide you through the fundamentals of beekeeping in this intensive workshop. If you're just starting out with bees, or even thinking of starting, this is the class for you. Learn the basics of keeping honey bees, how to use the equipment, and tips for setting up your hive. Happening in North Nowra this Saturday (July 8). For more info and to book, visit Aussie Bee Co.
Orchid Show
Shoalhaven Orchid Society
Take in the magnificent display of orchids grown by local hobbyists. Shoalhaven Orchid Society members have been skilfully growing some spectacular varieties for the public's viewing pleasure. They'll also be on hand to answer all of your orchid growing questions. Should the display inspire, there will also be a wide range of orchids for sale. Drop in to the Bomaderry Community Centre on Saturday (July 8), 9am-4pm.
Bundanon Inspire
Two-day workshop
Got a of creative young person at home? Perhaps they're aged 12-16? Bundanon Inspire is made for them. This two-day course a journey of exploration; it includes ecology walks, visits to the art museum, and artmaking. A shuttle bus will take students to Bundanon and back to Nowra on both days. This is a free course, held on July 10-11. Sign up at the Bundanon website.
