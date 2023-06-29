During a fire or flood, could you help a neighbour with a disability?
A home grown initiative is giving Shoalhaven communities the tools to do just that.
Disability service Flagstaff Group launched its community campaign, Street Mate, on Thursday (June 29) along with new additions to its ground breaking Ember emergency preparedness program.
Street Mate is encouraging Shoalhaven locals to check in with their neighbours - particularly those with disabilities, elderly people, or anyone who might need an extra helping hand in an emergency.
The campaign has its own website, full of resources to make an emergency plan that includes neighbours who need some support.
Born out the Shoalhaven's many natural disasters - 11 in the past three years - Flagstaff CEO Roy Rogers said both Street Mate and the new additions to Ember were filling major gaps in communication and care during a crisis.
"We had the experience of the fires, and we didn't handle it well," Mr Rogers said.
"We realised that what we needed to do was make it better, and bring a person with a disability of those vulnerable people in our communities to the forefront - not leave them behind.
"When an emergency happens, it's chaos. It's chaos for a person that might have autism, for a person that might have an intellectual delay, for someone that's hearing impaired or visually impaired, or for someone that now can't get out of their house because of mobility issues."
While the Street Mate campaign focuses on neighbours caring for each other, additions to the Ember program are for evacuation centres, and emergency service personnel.
Sensory kits for evacuation centres, emergency planning tools for NDIS providers, tools for managing anxiety during disasters, and more are part of Ember phase two.
The tools and information in Ember actually from Flagstaff's own team, including Kyle Sinclair and Geoff SURNAME.
The duo are Ember ambassadors, and had significant input during developing the tools that make up the kit.
Like many locals, they were evacuated during the Black Summer Fires.
Mr Sinclair said Ember's sensory tools, which are tailored for evacuation centres, would be particularly useful for him.
He added that he was immensely proud of how the whole project has come to life; it's something he would like to see nation-wide, or even internationally one day.
"It's incredible that we've come so far in the past year," he said
"It was a scary time [during the fires] and people didn't really know what to do, or where to do. It was pure chaos," he said.
"Ember stage two is about lowering the senses, trying to make sure everyone is calm and safe in an evacuation centre.
"When there's less panic, the police, ambulance, fire, and everyone are going to be able to do their job; the main goal is to make sure everyone understands."
Ember's resources also had input from emergency services, who are already utilising them.
A communication board for non-verbal people - both a physical version and an app - came from SES volunteers.
While doorknocking during community evacuations, the SES realised their need for a way to better communicate with non-verbal residents.
Evacuation centres in the Shoalhaven, Illawarra, and Campbelltown will carry the new sensory kits.
South Coast Police District Emergency Management Officer Jenna Conran said local officers were also utilising the Ember resources.
"It has allowed our police on the ground to be able to communicate effectively and do the absolute best for people within the community with a disability," she said.
"It is an absolutely vital tool and we've been pushing it through all of the police networks."
To become a Street Mate in your community, or to find out more about Ember emergency planning tools, visit: www.streetmate.com.au
