South Coast Register
Home/Community

Be a Street Mate with this home grown emergency preparation program

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ember ambassadors Kyle Sinclair and Geoff Brodie, with project lead Alison Turner of Flagstaff Group. The team has launched the Street Mate campaign, and phase two of the Ember program. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Ember ambassadors Kyle Sinclair and Geoff Brodie, with project lead Alison Turner of Flagstaff Group. The team has launched the Street Mate campaign, and phase two of the Ember program. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

During a fire or flood, could you help a neighbour with a disability?

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.