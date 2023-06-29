With the winter chill rolling through it has caused more and more people to reach out to services to help them tackle their mental health troubles.
The colder weather can promote the onset of mental health issues such as seasonal depression, major depressive disorder, and anxiety disorder, according to Lifespan, with reduced sunlight and shorter days being key factors in the rise.
Designed by BeyondBlue, and funded by PHN Coordinare, a new scheme provided by NewAccess will provide six free mental health coaching sessions to help address the growing mental health issues in the South East NSW region.
"Winter has fewer daylight hours to enjoy, especially for those working nine to five, and it's cold - it can be harder to find the motivation to do the things you enjoy doing or stay connected to others," NewAccess coach, Lauren Heslin said.
"For a lot of us, we have quite a commute to get to work, sometime you're getting up in the morning and the sun isn't up and by the time you get home it's already dark.
"We can find ourselves getting a little bit more irritable or might find it harder to cope with everyday problems."
In the free sessions provided by NewAccess, people can level up their skills to improve dealing with stress, low mood and worry, with BeyondBlue coordinating a letter box drop of flyers this week throughout the Wollongong, Nowra, Goulburn, Batemans Bay and Bega regions, with phone or video calls available for people out of area.
When a new client inquires about the program, they go through NewAccess' intake team who will ask the person a few general questions before going through to an initial assessment with a mental health coach.
"That initial assessment just tries to figure out what's going on for them in their life at that point in time," Ms Heslin said.
"If that program is a really good fit for that person, they've got five 30 minute sessions, where each week you'll set and work towards goals to improve your mental health."
Ms Heslin said the common misconception is that you have to have some serious issue or diagnosis to reach out for help, which is far from the truth.
"What I hear a lot is, 'other people have it worse than me', mental health is for everyone, we all struggle at different points in our lives," she said.
"COVID-19 was a massive stress, the fires were a massive stress, everyday things can be a massive stress, but that's what the program is for, you don't have to do it on your own.
"The NewAccess program is really about trying to reach people before things become overwhelming and problematic for them."
The program and service as a whole is about making mental health treatment and care as accessible and free as possible.
"You don't have to do it alone - book a time to talk to a NewAccess coach."
Look out for the flyers in the coming days in your letterbox and if you wish to get directly in touch, you can call the NewAccess intake line on 1300 921 535 or for some information visit www.wellways.org/newaccess.
