The Shoalhaven's defence sector has marked a major milestone, and helped strengthen defence ties between Australia and the United States.
The completion of the first-ever deep maintenance on a US Navy MH-60R Seahawk Romeo helicopter at Sikorsky's Nowra facilities has been celebrated by defence representatives, the US Navy and Australian industry.
The helicopter arrived in Australia in October 2022 and has undergone the successful deep maintenance activity known as a Periodic Maintenance Interval.
The activity was completed in June, with the milestone celebrated at an event with those involved.
Director of General Navy Aviation, Aircrew Training and Commons, Commodore Darren Rae, said the induction of the US Navy MH-60R into Australian facilities was a strong demonstration of the Australian capability in the Indo-Pacific region and the pathway to access it.
"The principal aim of this activity was to demonstrate to the US the capability of Australian industry and the pathway available to perform maintenance, repair and overhaul of this helicopter in our region," Commodore Rae said.
"This demonstration of Australian industry's support to US Navy helicopter maintenance is a hallmark for the steady progress being made in the US-Australian Alliance.
"This is a strategically significant milestone for both Australia and the United States, with our nations ultimately delivering against our shared priorities to strengthen supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific," he said.
US Navy H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program Manager, Captain William Hargreaves, highlighted the importance of the activity in strengthening ties between the two countries and allowing Australian industry to conduct maintenance as if the aircraft was on United States soil.
"Demonstrating successful PMI on a US Navy MH-60R in Australia is a testament to our two nations' shared trust and commitments in our century-long partnership with the Royal Australian Navy," Captain Hargreaves said.
"Achieving this maintenance event expands our aircraft's footprint ensuring the fleet is ready to fight tonight."
Sikorsky Australia is the Royal Australian Navy's industry partner for delivering comprehensive deep-maintenance services and intermediate level maintenance support for the Romeo helicopter.
Commodore Rae highlighted the exemplary support from the Sikorsky Australia team in achieving this milestone.
"Australia has a world-class industry capability in Nowra that continues to be highly successful in supporting the Royal Australian Navy's fleet of Romeo helicopters," Commodore Rae said.
"The Sikorsky Australia team can now add the highly successful completion of this US Navy Romeo deep maintenance activity to its list of achievements."
Lockheed Martin Australia chief executive Warren McDonald said Sikorsky was honoured to be entrusted by the Australian and US navies as their industry partner in the inaugural proof of concept service.
"Sikorsky Australia's skilled aircraft maintenance engineers have completed 46 PMIs on the Royal Australian Navy's MH-60Rs," Mr McDonald said.
"This experience combined with the Romeo configuration alignment and interchangeable maintenance procedures between our two navies enabled seamless integration of the US Navy Romeo into Sikorsky Australia's maintenance program.
"Congratulations to the team, the Australian-US navies and Sikorsky Australia, on this exemplar PMI achievement," he said.
"It underlines our shared commitment to advancing military interoperability, strengthening the MH-60R global supply chain, and showcases Australia's world-class industrial capability to sustain the most advanced maritime helicopter, the MH-60R."
